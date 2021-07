Charges Are Expected Shortly Against Trump Organization And CFO Weisselberg The Manhattan district attorney's office is expected to bring charges against former President Donald Trump's family business and its longtime chief financial officer on Thursday.

Law Charges Are Expected Shortly Against Trump Organization And CFO Weisselberg Charges Are Expected Shortly Against Trump Organization And CFO Weisselberg Listen · 4:06 4:06 The Manhattan district attorney's office is expected to bring charges against former President Donald Trump's family business and its longtime chief financial officer on Thursday. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor