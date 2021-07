Flooding, Pandemic Restrictions Compound North Korea's Food Insecurity NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Wilson Center Senior Fellow Jean Lee about North Korea acknowledging a tense food situation, and how flooding, sanctions and other issues are adding to the problem.

Asia Flooding, Pandemic Restrictions Compound North Korea's Food Insecurity Flooding, Pandemic Restrictions Compound North Korea's Food Insecurity Listen · 4:31 4:31 NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Wilson Center Senior Fellow Jean Lee about North Korea acknowledging a tense food situation, and how flooding, sanctions and other issues are adding to the problem. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor