Donald Rumsfeld, Who Served Twice As Defense Secretary, Dies At 88 Donald Rumsfeld was the combative defense secretary under President George W. Bush, as the U.S. waged two of its longest and most controversial wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Obituaries Donald Rumsfeld, Who Served Twice As Defense Secretary, Dies At 88