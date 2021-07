Delia Fiallo, Known As The Mother Of Telenovelas, Dies At 96 The Cuban writer penned more than 40 original scripts, and her work was adapted more than 80 times. She began her career with radionovelas. In 1966, she and her family left in exile for Miami.

Delia Fiallo, Known As The Mother Of Telenovelas, Dies At 96

The Cuban writer penned more than 40 original scripts, and her work was adapted more than 80 times. She began her career with radionovelas. In 1966, she and her family left in exile for Miami.