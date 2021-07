'Rough Translation': How An Activist Changed The Way The U.S. Conducts Wars The war in Afghanistan changed the way the U.S. fights wars — especially in regards to civilian casualties. The latest episode of the NPR podcast Rough Translation tells the story of Marla Ruzicka.

History 'Rough Translation': How An Activist Changed The Way The U.S. Conducts Wars 'Rough Translation': How An Activist Changed The Way The U.S. Conducts Wars Listen · 5:16 5:16 The war in Afghanistan changed the way the U.S. fights wars — especially in regards to civilian casualties. The latest episode of the NPR podcast Rough Translation tells the story of Marla Ruzicka. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor