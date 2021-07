Despite Warnings, City Demanded Only Minor Changes To Condominium Site While rescue crews continue the search for people in the condominium collapse in Florida, NPR is learning new details about concerns over the building before it partially collapsed last week.

National Despite Warnings, City Demanded Only Minor Changes To Condominium Site Despite Warnings, City Demanded Only Minor Changes To Condominium Site Audio will be available later today. While rescue crews continue the search for people in the condominium collapse in Florida, NPR is learning new details about concerns over the building before it partially collapsed last week. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor