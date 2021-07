We Meet The People Who Ring The Bells In Boston's Old North Church In the spirit of Independence Day, we meet the guild of bellringers that is still pulling the ropes at Boston's Old North Church. Just like Paul Revere did nearly 300 years ago.

National We Meet The People Who Ring The Bells In Boston's Old North Church We Meet The People Who Ring The Bells In Boston's Old North Church Listen · 2:56 2:56 In the spirit of Independence Day, we meet the guild of bellringers that is still pulling the ropes at Boston's Old North Church. Just like Paul Revere did nearly 300 years ago.