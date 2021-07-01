Accessibility links
The Trump Organization's Bad Business : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders This week, the Trump Organization and its Chief Financial Officer were charged with fraud and tax related crimes by the Manhattan District Attorney as a result of a years-long investigation. In light of these new charges, Sam revisits his conversation from last fall with Andrea Bernstein, co-host of the WNYC & ProPublica podcast Trump, Inc. They talk about Trump's business operations, debts, and how the biggest lesson from both is "we pay, he wins."

You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Trump's Bad Business Comes Back To Bite

Allen Weisselberg, chief financial officer of Trump Organization Inc., center, exits from criminal court on Thursday, July 1, 2021. The Trump Organization's longtime chief financial officer has surrendered to authorities in New York, facing tax-related charges resulting from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.'s years-long criminal probe. Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images hide caption

Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

This week, the Trump Organization and its Chief Financial Officer were charged with fraud and tax related crimes by the Manhattan District Attorney as a result of a years-long investigation. In light of these new charges, Sam revisits his conversation from last fall with Andrea Bernstein, co-host of the WNYC & ProPublica podcast Trump, Inc. They talk about Trump's business operations, debts, and how the biggest lesson from both is "we pay, he wins."

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Jinae West, Andrea Gutierrez, and Liam McBain. Our intern is Manuela López Restrepo. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.