From Twitter to Hollywood: Zola Hits The Big Screen : 1A In 2015, Aziah "Zola" Wells fired off a thread of 148 tweets. It was later known by its hashtag — #TheStory— and went viral.

The thread has now been adapted into a feature film from director Janicza Bravo and screenwriter Jeremy O. Harris, best known for his hit off-Broadway production, "Slave Play."

But getting it from the very small screen — to the very BIG screen — was a saga all its own.

We discuss the saga and more with Aziah "Zola" King and Jeremy O Harris.

1A

From Twitter to Hollywood: Zola Hits The Big Screen

Aziah King and Taylour Paige attend the "Zola" premiere during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre in Park City, Utah. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images hide caption

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Aziah King and Taylour Paige attend the "Zola" premiere during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre in Park City, Utah.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

