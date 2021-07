President Biden Visited Surfside, Fla., To Meet Family Of Victims And Rescue Teams President Biden visited Surfside, Fla., to meet with families who lost loved ones in the condominium collapse, as well as the first responders who are still searching for survivors.

National President Biden Visited Surfside, Fla., To Meet Family Of Victims And Rescue Teams President Biden Visited Surfside, Fla., To Meet Family Of Victims And Rescue Teams Listen · 4:04 4:04 President Biden visited Surfside, Fla., to meet with families who lost loved ones in the condominium collapse, as well as the first responders who are still searching for survivors. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor