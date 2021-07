Experts Recommend Leaving The Fireworks Unlit This 4th Of July Many National Forests are closed to recreation due to fire danger and fire experts are urging the public to be careful with fireworks over the July 4th weekend as drought grips much of the country.

Environment Experts Recommend Leaving The Fireworks Unlit This 4th Of July
Listen · 2:12