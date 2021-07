Ethiopia Is Facing Humanitarian Crisis Amid A Ceasefire Declaration Ethiopia's government declared a unilateral ceasefire after nearly eight months of fighting. The opposition, the Tigray People's Liberation Front, has dismissed it. Thousands of people face famine.

Africa Ethiopia Is Facing Humanitarian Crisis Amid A Ceasefire Declaration Ethiopia Is Facing Humanitarian Crisis Amid A Ceasefire Declaration Listen · 3:56 3:56 Ethiopia's government declared a unilateral ceasefire after nearly eight months of fighting. The opposition, the Tigray People's Liberation Front, has dismissed it. Thousands of people face famine. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor