Behind The Supreme Court's Ruling That Non-Profits Don't Need To Name Large Donors On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court sided with rich donors and their desire for anonymity. By a 6-3 vote along ideological lines, the court struck down a state law requiring nonprofits to name donors.

Law Behind The Supreme Court's Ruling That Non-Profits Don't Need To Name Large Donors Behind The Supreme Court's Ruling That Non-Profits Don't Need To Name Large Donors Listen · 3:50 3:50 On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court sided with rich donors and their desire for anonymity. By a 6-3 vote along ideological lines, the court struck down a state law requiring nonprofits to name donors. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor