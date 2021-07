What The Supreme Court's Arizona Decision Means For The Voting Rights Act The U.S. Supreme Court largely gutted what remains of the landmark Voting Rights Act, once hailed as one of the most effective civil rights legislation in U.S. history.

Law What The Supreme Court's Arizona Decision Means For The Voting Rights Act