Miss Nevada Makes History As The 1st Openly Transgender Woman To Compete For Miss USA Kataluna Enriquez beat out 21 competitors in Miss Nevada USA pageant, making her the first transgender woman to both hold the title and to enter the field for the national Miss USA pageant.

