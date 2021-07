Some Restaurants Emerged Post- Pandemic With A New Business Model: Adding Surcharges During the pandemic, some businesses experimented with surcharges to help offset costs. In restaurants, the charges are becoming more common, increasing prices without always being obvious about it.

Business Some Restaurants Emerged Post- Pandemic With A New Business Model: Adding Surcharges Some Restaurants Emerged Post- Pandemic With A New Business Model: Adding Surcharges Audio will be available later today. During the pandemic, some businesses experimented with surcharges to help offset costs. In restaurants, the charges are becoming more common, increasing prices without always being obvious about it. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor