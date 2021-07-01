#2127: Perspicacity and the Sundance Kid : The Best of Car Talk This week on The Best of Car Talk, after years of ranting and raving about bad drivers, Tommy makes a shocking confession. What previously unthinkable driving sin did he commit, and why? Meanwhile, Tommy's erstwhile soulmate Rob drives like a tortoise in a land of rabbits and is looking for a visual cue to keep his fellow motorists' blood pressure down. Elsewhere, Sherry loves her new Town Car but can't fit a bike rack on it. Alas, her husband isn't wild about Sherry's proposed solution—a used stretch limo. Also, Joanne is trying to teach two teenagers to drive a stick shift without needing family counseling; Bert's 280z died on his way home from a successful wild boar hunt; and on Stump the Chumps, we find out if Rich still has to push his Passat into his garage to get it started. All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

