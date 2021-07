Employers Still Can't Find Enough Workers, Right When Business Would Be Booming Employers are hiring aggressively but still can't find enough cooks, drivers or waiters at a time when millions of Americans remained unemployed. This tension is especially felt by small businesses.

Business Employers Still Can't Find Enough Workers, Right When Business Would Be Booming Employers Still Can't Find Enough Workers, Right When Business Would Be Booming Audio will be available later today. Employers are hiring aggressively but still can't find enough cooks, drivers or waiters at a time when millions of Americans remained unemployed. This tension is especially felt by small businesses. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor