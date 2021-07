Morning News Brief U.S troops leave Afghanistan's Bagram air base after nearly 20 years. President Trump's business and CFO are charged with tax fraud. And, the Supreme Court deals a blow to the Voting Rights Act.

National Morning News Brief Morning News Brief Listen · 10:24 10:24 U.S troops leave Afghanistan's Bagram air base after nearly 20 years. President Trump's business and CFO are charged with tax fraud. And, the Supreme Court deals a blow to the Voting Rights Act. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor