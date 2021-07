Biden Vows To Boost Firefighter Pay Amid Staffing Shortages And Low Morale President Biden is pledging to boost firefighter pay to address a staffing shortage. Federal firefighters face low wages and poor benefits even as climate change makes their job more demanding.

Business Biden Vows To Boost Firefighter Pay Amid Staffing Shortages And Low Morale President Biden is pledging to boost firefighter pay to address a staffing shortage. Federal firefighters face low wages and poor benefits even as climate change makes their job more demanding.