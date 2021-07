Boy Scouts Of America Reaches $850 Million Settlement With Sexual Abuse Survivors The organization settled with all the major groups of survivors seeking compensation through the youth group's bankruptcy proceedings. Noel King talks with Wall Street Journal reporter Andrew Scurria.

Boy Scouts Of America Reaches $850 Million Settlement With Sexual Abuse Survivors The organization settled with all the major groups of survivors seeking compensation through the youth group's bankruptcy proceedings. Noel King talks with Wall Street Journal reporter Andrew Scurria.