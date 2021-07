Wally Funk, Who Trained To Be An Astronaut 60 Years Ago, To Join Bezos In Space Funk graduated from the Mercury Thirteen program in 1961, but the program was canceled and she was never accepted by NASA. Funk and Bezos are set to launch on July 20.

