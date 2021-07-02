Wally Funk, Who Trained To Be An Astronaut 60 Years Ago, To Join Bezos In Space

Funk graduated from the Mercury Thirteen program in 1961, but the program was canceled and she was never accepted by NASA. Funk and Bezos are set to launch on July 20.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King.

Wally Funk always wanted to go to space. In 1961, she graduated with high marks from the Mercury 13 program, a private initiative that trained women to be astronauts. Then it was canceled. And she was never accepted by NASA. But at the age of 82, she's going get her chance. Funk is joining Jeff Bezos on his trip to space. They're set to launch on July 20. And she says she can hardly wait.

It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.