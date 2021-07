What's Next For The Trump Organization After Tax Crimes Charge Criminal charges against the Trump Organization and its long time Chief Financial Officer raise questions about the future dealings of the company.

Law What's Next For The Trump Organization After Tax Crimes Charge What's Next For The Trump Organization After Tax Crimes Charge Listen · 4:20 4:20 Criminal charges against the Trump Organization and its long time Chief Financial Officer raise questions about the future dealings of the company. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor