Supreme Court Upholds Arizona Voting Restrictions, Dealing Blow To Voting Rights By a vote of 6-to-3 on Thursday the Supreme Court's conservative majority made it far more difficult to challenge voting restrictions throughout the country.

Law Supreme Court Upholds Arizona Voting Restrictions, Dealing Blow To Voting Rights Supreme Court Upholds Arizona Voting Restrictions, Dealing Blow To Voting Rights Listen · 4:08 4:08 By a vote of 6-to-3 on Thursday the Supreme Court's conservative majority made it far more difficult to challenge voting restrictions throughout the country. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor