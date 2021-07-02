The News Roundup for July 2, 2021

In the midst of a historic heatwave, President Joe Biden met with governors in affected states, cabinet officials, and private sector partners about the droughts and wildfires. The administration announced it will move to increase pay for federal firefighters.

Missouri has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases likely driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant. Some 3,000 new cases account for a 20 percent jump identified in the state over the last week.

The year-long effort to pass a bipartisan police reform bill in Congress is in jeopardy after the Fraternal Order of Police released a statement warning lawmakers that the work towards an agreeable bill was threatened by "demagoguery and scare tactics."

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden directed airstrikes against Iran-backed militia groups in the Iraq-Syria border region. The move sends a clear message amid talks with Tehran over the Iran nuclear deal. Biden sent a message to Iranian leaders, saying they "won't get a nuclear weapon on my watch."

World Health Organization officials, concerned about the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19, have urged even fully-vaccinated people across the globe to continue wearing masks to protect themselves. Russia has reported the most confirmed cases within its borders in a single day since the pandemic began.

Lisa Desjardins, Lauren Weber, and Eugene Daniels join us for the international

David Rennie, Jennifer Williams, and Shawn Donnan join us for the discussion of international headlines.

