U.S. Military Has Withdrawn From Largest Base In Afghanistan, Handed Over Control Bagram Airfield was the United States' largest base in Afghanistan. The U.S. military has now withdrawn and handed control over to the Afghan National Security and Defense Force.

Middle East U.S. Military Has Withdrawn From Largest Base In Afghanistan, Handed Over Control U.S. Military Has Withdrawn From Largest Base In Afghanistan, Handed Over Control Listen · 4:14 4:14 Bagram Airfield was the United States' largest base in Afghanistan. The U.S. military has now withdrawn and handed control over to the Afghan National Security and Defense Force. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor