California's Eviction Moratorium Was Extended — But Its End Looms For Many Renters When California's eviction moratorium ends, the rental market faces a crisis. Renters in arrears could end up homeless, and landlords could end up holding the bag on months of unpaid rent.

National California's Eviction Moratorium Was Extended — But Its End Looms For Many Renters California's Eviction Moratorium Was Extended — But Its End Looms For Many Renters Audio will be available later today. When California's eviction moratorium ends, the rental market faces a crisis. Renters in arrears could end up homeless, and landlords could end up holding the bag on months of unpaid rent. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor