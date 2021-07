Palestinians May Be Evicted From Jerusalem Neighborhood To Make Way For Biblical Park Palestinians in a Jerusalem neighborhood face the threat of having their homes demolished. The move would be to make room for a biblical park of ancient sites sought by Jewish settlers.

Middle East Palestinians May Be Evicted From Jerusalem Neighborhood To Make Way For Biblical Park Palestinians May Be Evicted From Jerusalem Neighborhood To Make Way For Biblical Park Listen · 5:44 5:44 Palestinians in a Jerusalem neighborhood face the threat of having their homes demolished. The move would be to make room for a biblical park of ancient sites sought by Jewish settlers. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor