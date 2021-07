Remembering Elizabeth Martinez, Chicano Social Justice Activist Chicano social justice activist and feminist writer Elizabeth Martinez died in San Francisco at 95. She was a fixture at marches and rallies and wrote books about the history of Chicanos and Chicanas.

Chicano social justice activist and feminist writer Elizabeth Martinez died in San Francisco at 95. She was a fixture at marches and rallies and wrote books about the history of Chicanos and Chicanas.