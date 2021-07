The Statue Of Liberty's (Very) Little Sister Is Coming To Town The Statue of Liberty has a little sister, a 9-foot casting from Bartholdi's original mold. It departed Normandy by boat and arrives in New York City soon for temporary installation on Ellis Island.

National The Statue Of Liberty's (Very) Little Sister Is Coming To Town