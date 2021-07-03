Fresh Air Weekend: Actor Uzo Aduba; Desus & Mero

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

How Uzo Aduba's Mom Helped Prepare Her To Play A Therapist 'In Treatment': Aduba's mother, who died last year, was a great listener. "She would pause or mute the television, close whatever she was reading, writing and give you her full attention," Aduba says.

Mario Pavone Is As Powerful As Ever On Final Albums 'Blue Vertical' And 'Isabella': Last winter, knowing his time on earth was growing short, the bassist, who died May 15, resolved to cap 40 years of making his own records with a final statement: two albums, by two quartets.

'Desus & Mero' On How Their Bronx Roots Paved The Way To Comedy Success: Desus Nice and The Kid Mero started out doing comedy together on Twitter, then created the Bodega Boys podcast. Their comedy series on Showtime is now in its third season.

