Accessibility links
'Men In Blazers' Co-Host Roger Bennett Plays Not My Job On 'Wait Wait' Roger Bennett is the co-creator of Men in Blazers, which started as a humble podcast before expanding into a broadcasting empire. His new memoir is Reborn in the USA.

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

Not My Job: We Quiz Soccer Expert Roger Bennett On Bowling

Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
Roger Bennett at the Hollywood Palladium in Hollywood, Calif., on June 10, 2017.
Enlarge this image
Andrew Cullen/AFP via Getty Images
Roger Bennett at the Hollywood Palladium in Hollywood, Calif., on June 10, 2017.
Andrew Cullen/AFP via Getty Images

Roger Bennett is the co-creator of Men in Blazers, which started as a humble podcast before expanding into a broadcasting empire. His new memoir is Reborn in the USA: An Englishman's Love Letter to His Chosen Home.

Bennett is a soccer expert, so we've invited him to answer three questions about about bowling, the only sport where hot wings are considered a performance-enhancing drug.

Click the audio link above to find out how he does.

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!