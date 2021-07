NCAA Will Let College Athletes Earn Money Off Of Name And Likeness NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger about the new and chaotic rule changes approved by the NCAA allowing student athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness.

Listen · 5:02