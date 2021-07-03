Panel Questions

FAITH SALIE, HOST:

Right now, panel, time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Paula, The Wall Street Journal reports that in addition to our country's independence, many Americans are planning to celebrate what on July Fourth this year?

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Can you give me a hint, Faith?

SALIE: Yeah, we miss lots of stuff. And Fourth of July is just one of the stuff we missed last year.

POUNDSTONE: So are they celebrating Christmas or like...

SALIE: And.

POUNDSTONE: ...All the holidays, Halloween...

SALIE: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

POUNDSTONE: ...And graduation and weddings and just everything...

SALIE: Everything. Families...

POUNDSTONE: ...All in one big chocolate fountain ceremony.

CRISTELA ALONZO: (Laughter).

SALIE: Yes. Families are taking advantage of all being in the same place for July Fourth by celebrating everything all at the same time in one big super party. I, for one, cannot wait to blow out the Halloween candles on my Batmitzvah tree.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: You know, Americans just cannot wait for stuff. I mean, it's just so silly. It's one year, so you wait, so you do it next year. I've always thought that Christmas should be celebrated every other year anyways, just because, you know, it's a lot.

PETER GROSZ: Auditioning for the part of the Grinch. Paula Poundstone, very interesting.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: No, I just...

GROSZ: You know, you're America's sweetheart on this show, Paula, and you're really making a play for the villain.

POUNDSTONE: I would rather have stronger emphasis, like have the Christmas to beat all Christmases this year and the Halloween - like, you know, just do Halloween for like a week. So not just on the 30th, but every day go to your neighbor's house and dressed up and ask for candy just every day.

SALIE: Who doesn't love the Thanksgiving/Christmas moment when you get your stocking full of gravy? What? It's pink gravy? It's a gender reveal party, too.

ALONZO: I'm sorry, but as a Catholic, I feel weird celebrating both the birth and death of Jesus on the same day.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "1999")

PRINCE: (Singing) I was dreamin' when I wrote this so sue me if I go too fast. But life is just a party and parties weren't meant to last.

SALIE: Coming up, find out who makes the city go round in our Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

