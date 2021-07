England's Beloved Wally the Walrus Seen Far From Home An arctic walrus making his way around Europe has been spotted off the coast of England in the Isles of Scilly. Wally the walrus has been seen overturning boats in a search for a primo place to nap.

Animals England's Beloved Wally the Walrus Seen Far From Home England's Beloved Wally the Walrus Seen Far From Home Audio will be available later today. An arctic walrus making his way around Europe has been spotted off the coast of England in the Isles of Scilly. Wally the walrus has been seen overturning boats in a search for a primo place to nap. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor