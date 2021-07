Politics Chat: Biden Does Not Meet July 4th Vaccination Goal A vaccination goal set by the Biden administration is not met, just as the Delta variant begins to increase infections in the U.S; plus, a promising jobs report and more movement on infrastructure.

Politics Politics Chat: Biden Does Not Meet July 4th Vaccination Goal Politics Chat: Biden Does Not Meet July 4th Vaccination Goal Listen · 4:39 4:39 A vaccination goal set by the Biden administration is not met, just as the Delta variant begins to increase infections in the U.S; plus, a promising jobs report and more movement on infrastructure. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor