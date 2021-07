Bill Would Give Minor League Baseball Teams Access To Financial Support Among the businesses that the pandemic harmed were Minor League Baseball teams. The teams may get some economic relief, if a new bill in Congress gets through.

Politics Bill Would Give Minor League Baseball Teams Access To Financial Support Bill Would Give Minor League Baseball Teams Access To Financial Support Listen · 3:22 3:22 Among the businesses that the pandemic harmed were Minor League Baseball teams. The teams may get some economic relief, if a new bill in Congress gets through. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor