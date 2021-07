Dozens Of People Are Killed After A Military Plane Crashes In The Philippines A Philippines Air Force C-130 troop transport plane carrying more than 90 people crashed, killing at least 47 soldiers plus three civilians on the ground. Forty-nine troops were reported injured.

