After Recent Blows To The Voting Rights Act, Biden Is Pressured To Step In President Biden and the White House have said they want to make a big push on voting rights — now that legislation has failed. But how much can the administration really do without Congress?

President Biden and the White House have said they want to make a big push on voting rights — now that legislation has failed. But how much can the administration really do without Congress?