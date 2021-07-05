Not Everyone, Or Every Dog, Has What It Takes To Pass The Police Academy

Fifty-four dogs, mostly German and Dutch shepherds, we're rejected from the police dog training program in China's Liaoning province for various reasons, including failure to bite on command.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Not everybody has what it takes to get through the police academy. A successful graduate needs to be aggressive and follow commands. Fifty-four dogs in Liaoning province in China couldn't cut it. The German and Dutch shepherds mostly were rejected from the dog training program for reasons including timidness and failure to fight on command. The canine dropouts are re-homed at auction but will probably not be the best guard dogs.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.