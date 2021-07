Not Everyone, Or Every Dog, Has What It Takes To Pass The Police Academy Fifty-four dogs, mostly German and Dutch shepherds, we're rejected from the police dog training program in China's Liaoning province for various reasons, including failure to bite on command.

Fifty-four dogs, mostly German and Dutch shepherds, we're rejected from the police dog training program in China's Liaoning province for various reasons, including failure to bite on command.