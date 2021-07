Indonesia Leads Southeast Asia In COVID-19 Cases And Deaths Indonesia's president announced new measures aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19 in his country. The new restrictions only apply to parts of the main island Java and the resort island of Bali.

Asia Indonesia Leads Southeast Asia In COVID-19 Cases And Deaths Indonesia Leads Southeast Asia In COVID-19 Cases And Deaths Listen · 3:42 3:42 Indonesia's president announced new measures aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19 in his country. The new restrictions only apply to parts of the main island Java and the resort island of Bali. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor