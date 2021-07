Thousands Of Homing Pigeons Go Missing During British Race The racing pigeons went missing last month in Cambridgeshire, England, and watchers were stumped. Race officials think they might have been confused by wind or solar activity.

Thousands Of Homing Pigeons Go Missing During British Race The racing pigeons went missing last month in Cambridgeshire, England, and watchers were stumped. Race officials think they might have been confused by wind or solar activity.