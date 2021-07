As U.S. Forces Leave Afghanistan, The Country's Future Hangs In The Balance With little fanfare, the last major U.S. military base in Afghanistan has been handed over to the Afghans. With the departure from Bagram Air Field, a tiny U.S. force remains in the country.

National Security As U.S. Forces Leave Afghanistan, The Country's Future Hangs In The Balance As U.S. Forces Leave Afghanistan, The Country's Future Hangs In The Balance Listen · 3:33 3:33 With little fanfare, the last major U.S. military base in Afghanistan has been handed over to the Afghans. With the departure from Bagram Air Field, a tiny U.S. force remains in the country. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor