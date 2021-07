For Floki The Cat, There Really Ain't No Mountain High Enough The New Hampshire feline has been scaling the state's mountains — usually from the safety of her owner's backpack. They set out to climb all 48 of the state's 4,000-foot mountains. Mission complete.

For Floki The Cat, There Really Ain't No Mountain High Enough

The New Hampshire feline has been scaling the state's mountains — usually from the safety of her owner's backpack. They set out to climb all 48 of the state's 4,000-foot mountains. Mission complete.