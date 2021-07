With Discovery Of 4 More Bodies, Confirmed Death Count In Condo Collapse Reaches 28 Teams resumed searching for victims of the condo collapse from 12 days ago. Four bodies were found after the rest of the Champlain Tower South complex was demolished, bringing the death count to 28.

National With Discovery Of 4 More Bodies, Confirmed Death Count In Condo Collapse Reaches 28