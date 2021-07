Pope Francis Said To Be In Good Condition Following Colon Surgery Pope Francis is recovering following colon surgery. The Vatican says the 84-year-old pontiff's surgery was planned and uneventful.

Pope Francis is recovering following colon surgery. The Vatican says the 84-year-old pontiff's surgery was planned and uneventful.