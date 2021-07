Police Departments Rely On A System Unequipped to Handle Racial Bias NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with KQED's Sandhya Dirks about the fourth episode of the podcast On Our Watch, which looks at how police departments are unequipped to identify and handle racist policing.

National Security Police Departments Rely On A System Unequipped to Handle Racial Bias Police Departments Rely On A System Unequipped to Handle Racial Bias Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with KQED's Sandhya Dirks about the fourth episode of the podcast On Our Watch, which looks at how police departments are unequipped to identify and handle racist policing. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor