Boris Johnson Has Plans To Lift All COVID-19 Restrictions In England By Mid-July British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced he will lift nearly all COVID-19 restrictions by mid-July and that England must learn to live with the virus.

Europe Boris Johnson Has Plans To Lift All COVID-19 Restrictions In England By Mid-July Boris Johnson Has Plans To Lift All COVID-19 Restrictions In England By Mid-July Listen · 3:52 3:52 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced he will lift nearly all COVID-19 restrictions by mid-July and that England must learn to live with the virus. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor